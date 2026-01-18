81-Year-Old Meena Acharya Set To Run 18th Mumbai Marathon, Proving Age Is No Barrier To Fitness And Determination

At 81, when most people prefer slowing down, Meena Acharya is busy lacing up her running shoes. |

Mumbai: At 81, when most people prefer slowing down, Meena Acharya is busy lacing up her running shoes. This January 18, the spirited Mumbai resident will once again take to the streets to participate in her 18th Mumbai Marathon, proving that age is no barrier to fitness, discipline, and determination.

Marathon journey

Acharya’s association with the Mumbai Marathon dates back nearly two decades. While the marathon began in 2004, she made her debut in 2006, at the age of 61, soon after being diagnosed with diabetes. Since then, there has been no looking back. She participates in the senior citizens’ category, covering a distance of 4.2 kilometres. However, the Mumbai Marathon was not organised in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The first marathon changed my life,” Acharya recalled. “I had just been diagnosed with diabetes when I ran my first race. The Mumbai Marathon gives me so much energy that it lasts throughout the year. Even though I run every year, I still wait eagerly for this special day.”

Emotional connect

For Acharya, the marathon is not just about running, it is about emotion, memories, and community. Having spent her childhood in Girgaon and South Mumbai, the familiar streets often trigger a sense of nostalgia. After her marriage, she shifted to Dadar, further strengthening her connection with the city. “The atmosphere is extremely energetic. People stand on both sides of the road, cheering and encouraging us. When I run through the streets of South Mumbai, it reminds me of my childhood, and I truly enjoy every moment,” she said.

Unlike many runners, Acharya does not follow any special or professional training regime. Her secret lies in consistency. She walks several kilometres every day without fail and believes that staying active is more important than intense workouts. Her journey into marathon running began almost by chance when her elder sister, a member of a senior citizens’ organisation, registered her name for a marathon in 2005. That decision marked the beginning of her lifelong passion for running.

Other events

Over the years, Acharya has participated in numerous marathons, including the Shivaji Park Marathon, Savarkar Marathon, Go Green Marathon, Canthon (Cancer Awareness Marathon), events organised in Bandra and Andheri, and the Navy Marathon. More than her own achievements, she takes pride in inspiring others. Last year, around 43 senior citizens joined the marathon after her encouragement. This year, she expects the number to rise to nearly 40–50 participants.

“Since I started running marathons, illnesses have stayed away from me,” Acharya said. “Even if any health issue comes up, it becomes easier to fight it. People are convinced now, and many senior citizens are joining me this year.”

Youth message

Acharya credits her fitness to an active childhood and her lifelong habit of walking. She has a simple message for the younger generation: “Walk as much as possible every day. Avoid using two-wheelers and other vehicles for short distances. If you start walking from a young age, it keeps you healthy and fills your body with positive energy.”

As the marathon approaches, Meena Acharya stands as a powerful reminder that discipline, movement, and a positive mindset can keep one young, no matter the age.

