8-Year-Old Boy Electrocuted After Coming In Contact With Fallen Live Wire In Shahapur Farm; Probe Demanded |

Bhiwandi: An eight-year-old boy died after coming into contact with a fallen live electricity wire in a farm at Sarmal Katkariwadi, near Vasind in Shahapur taluka triggering grief among local residents and raising fresh concerns over electrical safety in rural areas.

Class 2 Student Comes In Contact With Fallen Live Wire

The deceased, identified as Rohit Suresh Mukane, was a Class 2 student. According to information available, an electricity wire had snapped and fallen to the ground in the farm. Rohit came into contact with the live wire and suffered a fatal electric shock. He died at the spot.

The incident has sparked anger among residents, who have questioned why the wire fell and who should be held accountable for the tragedy. The electricity supply in the area falls under the Vasind branch of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

Fatal Accident Raises Concerns Over Rural Electrical Safety

The death of the young boy has once again highlighted the risks posed by damaged or fallen power lines in agricultural fields and inhabited areas. Residents have stressed the need for prompt safety measures to prevent such incidents, particularly in places where children and villagers may unknowingly come into contact with live wires.

Amol Arun Borade, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president of Vasind city, expressed strong outrage over the incident and questioned who would take responsibility for the loss of an innocent child. He demanded that a case be registered against officials found responsible for negligence and that strict action be taken against them.

Borade also called for the immediate suspension of the officials responsible and sought urgent financial assistance from the government for Rohit's bereaved family.

Local residents have demanded a thorough investigation to establish the exact circumstances in which the electricity wire fell, determine whether negligence contributed to the accident and fix accountability. They have also called for concrete preventive measures to ensure that exposed or damaged power lines do not claim more lives.

The incident has renewed calls for the electricity distribution authorities to strengthen inspections and ensure the timely repair and securing of damaged wires, especially in rural areas where fallen live lines can pose an immediate threat to residents.

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