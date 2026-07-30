8 Injured As Trax Jeep Carrying Family Crashes Into Stationary Truck On Mumbai–Nashik Highway - VIDEO |

A major road accident was reported on Thursday on the Mumbai–Nashik Highway after a Trax jeep carrying a family returning from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport crashed into a stationary truck near Pogaon. The impact of the collision left at least eight occupants of the jeep injured.

Accident caught on camera

Visuals of the accident have gone viral on social media. The footage shows the front portion of the jeep completely damaged after it rammed into the parked truck on the roadside. Locals who witnessed the accident immediately rushed to the spot to help the injured family members.

Bhiwandi, Maharashtra: Eight people were injured after a Trax jeep carrying 10 family members returning from Mumbai Airport crashed into a stationary truck near Pogaon on the Mumbai–Nashik Highway. The family had gone to see off relatives travelling to Saudi Arabia for the Umrah… pic.twitter.com/S5Q78brdq8 — IANS (@ians_india) July 30, 2026

According to reports, the jeep was carrying around 10 members of a family, who were the residents of the Chalisgaon area in ​​Bhiwandi, were returning from Mumbai Airport after seeing off relatives travelling to Saudi Arabia for the Umrah pilgrimage. While on their way back, the vehicle met with the accident near Pogaon.

Driver recounts incident

Speaking to reporters, the jeep driver said he had travelled from Chalisgaon to Mumbai Airport to drop the family's relatives and was returning home when the accident occurred.

Bhiwandi, Maharashtra: Trax jeep Driver says, "I had gone from Chalisgaon to the airport, and after dropping, I was on my way back home. It was nighttime, and there was light drizzle. There were vehicles on both sides of the road. I felt I could overtake the vehicle beside me and… pic.twitter.com/XNwbYaTO40 — IANS (@ians_india) July 30, 2026

"It was night-time, and there was a light drizzle. There were vehicles on both sides of the road. I felt I could overtake the vehicle beside me and move ahead," the driver said. However, while attempting to overtake, the jeep rammed into a stationary truck parked on the roadside, resulting into major accident.

Eight injured, four critical

The injured members were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. A family member who rushed to the hospital after receiving news of the accident said, "While they were on their way back, the accident took place. I received a phone call informing me about it, and I immediately rushed there."

Bhiwandi, Maharashtra: A relative of an injured says, "...While they were on their way back, the accident took place. I received a phone call informing me about it, and I immediately rushed back..." pic.twitter.com/pIdaJIMhe4 — IANS (@ians_india) July 30, 2026

Meanwhile, police reached the spot soon after receiving information about the accident. With the help of local residents, they rescued the injured passengers and shifted them to Indira Gandhi Hospital in Bhiwandi for treatment. According to Navbharat, four of the eight injured are in critical condition. Further details on the matter are awaited.