79 Years After Independence, Shahapur Tribal Hamlet Performs Cremation In Open Field Amid Rain | AI

Shahapur: The lack of basic civic amenities continues to haunt several tribal settlements in Shahapur taluka, even 79 years after Independence. A stark example emerged on Tuesday when the last rites of Jayabai Mahadu Wagh, a gram panchayat committee member from Umbharai village, had to be performed in an open field amid heavy rain.

Wagh belonged to the Katkari settlement in Umbharai, where residents claim there is no proper cremation ground. With no designated facility available, villagers were forced to perform the last rites in an open malran (open ground) near the village.

Villagers Hold Tarpaulin Over Funeral Pyre During Rain

The situation turned more difficult when heavy rain began during the cremation. Fearing that the rain would extinguish the funeral pyre, villagers held tarpaulin and plastic sheets over it and managed to complete the last rites while taking shelter under the makeshift cover.

Body Carried 1.5 Km Due To Poor Road Connectivity

The difficulties had started even before the cremation. According to villagers, the road connecting the settlement is in extremely poor condition and there was no ambulance access to bring Wagh’s body to the village. The villagers were therefore forced to carry the body on their shoulders for around 1.5 km through a muddy stretch.

Two-Year Demand For Cremation Ground Pending

Residents said they have been demanding a cremation ground in the tribal settlement for nearly two years. Around two years ago, then-Shahapur tehsildar Parmeshwar Kaluse had reportedly inspected land for the proposed cremation facility and assured residents that the issue would be resolved. However, villagers claim that the promised facility has still not materialised.

The settlement, which has a population of around 100, continues to depend on open spaces or riverbanks to perform the last rites of their loved ones.

More Than 250 Villages Face Similar Issues, Claim Residents

Villagers and social organisations claim that the lack of cremation facilities remains a serious issue in more than 250 villages and hamlets across Shahapur taluka. While some areas reportedly lack suitable land, others face a shortage of funds and basic infrastructure required to develop cremation grounds.

Shahapur taluka has 110 gram panchayats, 227 revenue villages and 414 villages and hamlets, according to the information provided by residents. In remote areas, the absence of proper roads makes the situation particularly difficult during the monsoon, with villagers sometimes having to cross streams and rivers while carrying bodies to available cremation sites.

Residents Demand Immediate Action

Keshav Pawar, a resident of the village, said the situation in Katkariwadi remains extremely difficult.

There is no proper road and no cremation facility in Katkariwadi. Even during heavy rain, villagers are left with no option but to put up tarpaulin sheets and somehow perform the last rites Pawar said.

Sunil Wagh, a relative, said the lack of road connectivity makes it difficult even to bring a body back to the settlement.

“There is no proper road to bring the body home. We had to carry it on our shoulders. There is also no designated place for cremation, forcing us to perform the last rites near the river,” he said.

Read Also Sachin Ahir Visits Kurla Landslide Site, Assures Relief And Rehabilitation For Affected Families

Another resident, Bhadu Vekade, said the road leading to Katkariwadi is in poor condition and the settlement has no cremation ground.

What can we do during heavy rain? We have no option but to put up a tarpaulin and carry out the cremation Vekade said.

The incident has raised questions over the availability of basic infrastructure in tribal pockets of Shahapur where residents continue to seek better roads, water, electricity, healthcare and a dignified place to perform the last rites of their loved ones.

Residents have urged the administration and elected representatives to provide a proper cremation ground, a permanent road and other basic amenities in Umbharai’s Katkariwadi at the earliest, so that no family is forced to bid farewell to a loved one amid rain, mud and an open sky.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in