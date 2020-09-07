78,610 students get admissions in FYJC

Mumbai: Over 78,610 students have confirmed admissions in total after the end of the first merit list for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission. The admission process was extended till September 4 owing to technical hurdles faced by students during the lockdown.

Over 53,383 students have secured seats under the centralised admission process (CAP) in the general category, while around 7,766 have secured admissions under quota and 17,461 under zero round.

Out of the total 78,610 students, 41,130 have secured admissions under Commerce stream, 27,724 under Science, 8,892 under Arts and 864 under vocational HSVC (MCVC) in junior colleges. Around 2,48,281 seats are vacant out of a total of 3,20,840 seats in junior colleges in Mumbai region

A senior officer of the state education department said, "Students need to confirm admissions online through the standard 11 centralised admission portal whether they are applying under quota or CAP." The second merit list will be declared at 10 am on September 10. The time-table for the third merit list and the special round will be declared after second round admissions are completed.