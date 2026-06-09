78 Million Women Fear Job Loss After Miscarriage; Study Reveals Silent Trauma Of Pregnancy Loss In Indian Workplaces | Representational Image

Mumbai: A study on pregnancy loss says that millions of women continue to endure the trauma without workplace support, often fearing professional repercussions if they disclose their experiences.

Research methodology

The study, titled “Break the Silence”, was backed by research conducted by YouGov on behalf of Quest Global. The project surveyed more than 2,000 women and 200 men aged between 25 and 39 across India, including employees working in STEM, technology, engineering and corporate sectors.

The findings indicate that nearly 78 million women fear job loss or negative career consequences following the disclosure of a miscarriage, while around 80 million remain silent due to concerns about judgement from colleagues and employers. The research also suggests that approximately 70 million women would consider leaving their jobs if adequate support is not provided following pregnancy loss.

Attrition risk

The study further found that three in four women reported a decline in confidence following pregnancy loss, affecting their workplace performance and overall career progression.

Speaking at the launch, Ajit Prabhu, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quest Global, said pregnancy loss has remained largely invisible in professional environments despite its far-reaching consequences. He urged business leaders to recognise it as both a wellbeing and workforce issue requiring urgent attention.

Quest Global CEO statement

Quest Global has launched a nationwide campaign aimed at breaking the silence surrounding pregnancy loss in Indian workplaces, highlighting its significant impact on employee wellbeing, retention and productivity.

As part of the campaign, Quest Global has partnered with YourDOST to provide a comprehensive support ecosystem, including a 24-hour helpline staffed by psychologists trained in pregnancy loss counselling, peer support groups, training resources for managers and HR professionals, webinars and workplace guidance materials. The company has made these services available free of cost to organisations and individuals across India.

The report also identified a strong business case for employer support. Nearly half of the women surveyed said they would feel more comfortable speaking up in supportive workplaces, while 43 per cent reported they would feel greater loyalty towards employers who assisted them during pregnancy loss.

Five organisations — Bharat Serums and Vaccines, KONE India, Amara Raja Group, Sterlite Technologies and the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance — have joined the movement, which aims to encourage more inclusive and supportive workplaces across the country.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/