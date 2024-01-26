75th Republic Day: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Hoists Tricolour At Varsha Bungalow In Mumbai; Video Surfaces |

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde unfurled the national flag on Friday morning, at his official residence Varsha Bungalow in Mumbai on the occassion of the 75th Republic Day. A video of the flag-hoisting ceremony has surfaced on the internet which shows CM Shinde hoisting the triclour at his official residence. He was also accompanied by top police officials and other political leaders.

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde unfurls the national flag on #RepublicDay2024, at his official residence Varsha Bungalow in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/Hb7o5GSJAM — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

CM Shinde earlier extended wishes for the 75th Republic Day to the public. In a photo post on his official handle on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), CM Shinde shared his greetings over India's Republic Day today.

PM Modi Extends Republic Day Wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day.

"Best wishes on the special occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Jai Hind!" PM Modi posted on X.

देश के अपने समस्त परिवारजनों को गणतंत्र दिवस की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद!



Best wishes on special occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2024

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the country in the grand celebrations of its journey of Amrit Kaal that began post the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence.

Viksit Bharat's rich cultural diversity, the 'Aatmanirbhar' military prowess and the growing Nari Shakti are the dominating themes of the 90-minute parade that will be graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as Chief Guest.

The ceremonial event will witness the classic display of the nation's defence forces with an exhilarating display of mighty cavalcades comprising mechanised columns state-of-the-art equipment, marches of contingents and a display of varied culture and unity in the diversity of the nation.

Based on the twin themes of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka', this year's parade will witness the participation of around 13,000 special Guests - an initiative that will provide an opportunity for people from all walks of life to take part in the celebrations and encourage Jan Bhagidari in this national festival.

The Republic Day parade will commence at 10.30 am and run for approximately 90 minutes.