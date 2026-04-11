75-Year-Old Dies After House Collapses In Mumbai's Bhandup West - Video Surfaces | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: A 75-year-old man lost his life after a portion of a house collapsed in Bhandup West on Saturday morning.

The incident was reported at around 9.45 am from Tulshipada in Patkar Compound, where a part of the slab on the first floor of a ground-plus-one (G+1) structure gave way. Authorities received the alert through the C.P Control Room.

According to information available, the collapse severely injured one individual, who was rushed to the Navkar Hospital. The man was later declared dead at 9.52 am by the attending medical officer. The deceased person is identified as Susai Devdas Kaunder (Aged: 75).

Man Dies After Fire Broke Out In Kamathipura House

A 32 years old man person lost his life after a fire broke out in a resident structure in Kamathipura on Friday. The incident took place in 9th lane, near Shankar Mandir and was reported to Mumbai Fire Brigade at 3.40 pm.

The victim person, whose was yet to be identified at the time of going to the press, was taken to JJ hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The primary cause of the fire is said to be a short circuit and was confined to electrical wiring, installations, air conditioning units, fans, clothes, and other household items. The blaze was doused at 4.10 pm.

Local MLA Amin Patel said, "The victim was a labourer, and was under the influence of alcohol when the fire broke out. As he was drunk, he did not realise the intensity of the smoke and died of suffocation."

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