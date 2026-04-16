75 Abhangs To Be Unveiled In Panvel As Part Of Ramsheth Thakur’s Amrit Mahotsav |

A collection of 75 abhangs based on traditional and lesser-known classical ragas will be released on April 18 as part of the 75 birthday celebrations of former MP Ramsheth Thakur.

The abhangs have been produced by the Ramsheth Thakur Social Development Mandal in association with the Nad Brahma Sadhana Mandal. The launch ceremony will be held at 5 pm at the Mandal’s auditorium in Market Yard, Panvel.

The event will be inaugurated by Ramsheth Thakur in the presence of several dignitaries, including BJP Maharashtra state secretary and MLA Prashant Thakur, Panvel Mayor Nitin Patil, BJP district president Avinash Koli, Mandal vice-president Arun Sheth Bhagat, senior leader Y T Deshmukh, Mandal secretary and corporator Paresh Thakur, Pandit Nivruttibua Chaudhary and Nad Brahma Sadhana Mandal president Vasant Patil.

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Organisers said the compositions have been developed using both traditional and rare ragas, aiming to provide structured learning for students and practitioners of Indian classical music. The initiative seeks to promote preservation of ragas while fostering a blend of devotion, music and cultural values.

The programme is also expected to inspire younger generations by presenting spiritual teachings through abhangs, adding a cultural dimension to the ongoing Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

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