72 Hours On, Search Continues For 15-Year-Old Boy Swept Away At Vasai’s Suruchi Beach During Ganeshotsav | AI

Vasai: The search for 15-year-old Ankit Gupta, who reportedly went missing at Suruchi Beach in Vasai on Ganesh Chaturthi, continued on Wednesday, even after more than 72 hours. The incident has left his family and local residents deeply concerned.

Teen Entered Sea To Retrieve Football During Game

According to preliminary information, Ankit had gone to Suruchi Beach with his friends on September 14 to play football. During the game, the football fell into the sea. Ankit entered the water to retrieve it, but was reportedly swept away by strong waves and powerful currents.

As soon as the incident was reported, a search operation was launched. However, despite more than 72 hours of efforts, no trace of Ankit has been found so far. Rescue teams and the administration continue to conduct search operations in the area.

Ankit’s family remains hopeful that he will be found safe. In view of the strong currents and rough sea conditions, authorities have appealed to citizens to exercise extreme caution near the seashore.

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