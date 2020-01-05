7-year-old construction worker's son dies as a bungalow's gate collapses on him

A seven-year-old boy was crushed to death when the iron gate of a bungalow he was swinging from fell on him. The incident happened in Bhiwandi’s Purna village on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Kanhaiya, a second-standard student of a Bhiwandi based school. The Bhiwandi Narpoli police have registered an Accidental Death Report ADR.

The gate was new and broke loose from the concrete pillar as the hinges were not properly fixed, a police officer said. The gate weighed nearly 200 kgs.

Kanhaiya, the son of construction workers Deendayan Dubey and his wife had three siblings, the family lived together in Purna village.

The boy was jumping up and down the gate and swinging from it. The bungalow was built only 2 years ago.

Kanhaiya along with three to four other kids often played at the neighbouring bungalow’s iron gate.

Maloji Shinde, Senior police inspector of Narpoli police station said, "The gate tore free from the hinges affixing it to the concrete pillar and suddenly fell down, crushing the boy to death on the spot. Hearing a huge noise, the local rushed and found the boy bleeding profusely from the head. A few others helped take the boy to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead".

"We are investigating into the case if anyone is found guilty we will file an FIR against them”, Shinde said.