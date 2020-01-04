Mumbai: Platform screen doors for Metro III

Mumbai: On the lines of Chennai and Delhi metros, Mumbai's only underground Metro-III corridor (Colaba--Bandra--SEEPZ) will have platform screen doors at all its 26 metro stations, while there will be a half-screen door at its one grade station.

These doors will function as safety nets to thwart suicide attempts and also help avert mishaps like fall-offs from the platform onto the tracks. Metro-III will be the only metro corridor in the city to have such a feature.

Besides acting as a barrier, the platform screen doors will also help in improving ventilation in the station, especially when it is located at a distance from the tunnel, according to the Metro-III authority.