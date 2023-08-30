 7 Navi Mumbai Police Personnel Suspended For Giving Special Treatment To Wadhwans During Hospital Visits
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai7 Navi Mumbai Police Personnel Suspended For Giving Special Treatment To Wadhwans During Hospital Visits

7 Navi Mumbai Police Personnel Suspended For Giving Special Treatment To Wadhwans During Hospital Visits

The Wadhawan brothers are currently incarcerated in Taloja Jail for their involvement in a multi-crore bank scam.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 09:31 PM IST
article-image
Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan | File Photo

Navi Mumbai police commissionerate has suspended seven police personnel, including a sub-inspector and six constables, accused of providing preferential treatment to DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan during their hospital visits in Mumbai. The Wadhawan brothers are currently incarcerated in Taloja Jail for their involvement in a multi-crore bank scam.

The suspension ensued after media reports revealed videos of the Wadhawan brothers receiving special privileges, such as using laptops, mobile phones, and enjoying meals, during their medical check-ups at JJ and KEM Hospitals on August 7 and 9. The suspended officials include Sub-Inspector Ashutosh Deshmukh and Constables Ravindra Devere, Vishal Dakhne, Pradeep Lokhande, Sagar Deshmukh, Maya Barve, and Prajakta Patil.

Senior police authorities from Navi Mumbai police commissionerate stated that the suspension order was prompted by a televised video displaying the escorting team allowing the brothers to partake in special meals, utilize laptops, and sign documents while seated in a car.

The Wadhawan brothers have been incarcerated at Taloja jail since their 2020 arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Yes Bank fraud case.

Read Also
Delhi court grants bail to Wadhwan brothers, ex-promoters of DHFL, in multi-crore scam
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC Seeks Replies from Authorities on PIL Alleging Illegal Turf Clubs in Eco-Sensitive Zone

Bombay HC Seeks Replies from Authorities on PIL Alleging Illegal Turf Clubs in Eco-Sensitive Zone

Mumbai News: 3-coat Epoxy Paint For Water Pipelines

Mumbai News: 3-coat Epoxy Paint For Water Pipelines

Mumbai : NCB Seizes Benami Properties Worth ₹1,000 Cr Owned By Drugs Mafia, Uncovering Pet-Named...

Mumbai : NCB Seizes Benami Properties Worth ₹1,000 Cr Owned By Drugs Mafia, Uncovering Pet-Named...

Mumbai News: Teen Waiter At Bandra's Kobe Sizzlers Arrested For Molesting Minor Girl In Restaurant

Mumbai News: Teen Waiter At Bandra's Kobe Sizzlers Arrested For Molesting Minor Girl In Restaurant

Bombay High Court Emphasises Dock Modernisation to Address Pollution At Sassoon Docks

Bombay High Court Emphasises Dock Modernisation to Address Pollution At Sassoon Docks