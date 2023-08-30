7 Navi Mumbai Police Personnel Suspended For Giving Special Treatment To Wadhwans During Hospital Visits

Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan | File Photo

Navi Mumbai police commissionerate has suspended seven police personnel, including a sub-inspector and six constables, accused of providing preferential treatment to DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan during their hospital visits in Mumbai. The Wadhawan brothers are currently incarcerated in Taloja Jail for their involvement in a multi-crore bank scam.

The suspension ensued after media reports revealed videos of the Wadhawan brothers receiving special privileges, such as using laptops, mobile phones, and enjoying meals, during their medical check-ups at JJ and KEM Hospitals on August 7 and 9. The suspended officials include Sub-Inspector Ashutosh Deshmukh and Constables Ravindra Devere, Vishal Dakhne, Pradeep Lokhande, Sagar Deshmukh, Maya Barve, and Prajakta Patil.

Senior police authorities from Navi Mumbai police commissionerate stated that the suspension order was prompted by a televised video displaying the escorting team allowing the brothers to partake in special meals, utilize laptops, and sign documents while seated in a car.

The Wadhawan brothers have been incarcerated at Taloja jail since their 2020 arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Yes Bank fraud case.

