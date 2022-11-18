e-Paper Get App
68-year-old builder rescued after fire breaks out at Dhawal Chhaya bungalow in Thane

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Friday, November 18, 2022, 12:26 AM IST
68-year-old builder rescued after fire breaks out at Dhawal Chhaya bungalow in Thane | FPJ
Thane: A 68-year-old builder from Thane was rescued by the fire brigade and disaster management cell personnel after a fire broke out on the 2nd floor of Dhawal Chhaya bungalow at Ram Maruti road in Thane on Thursday at around 4:45pm.

Avinash Sawant, regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Thane said, " We received the information regarding the fire on 2nd floor of Dhawal Chhaya bungalow at Ram Maruti road in Thane at around 4:45 pm on Thursday. Soon after receiving the information, the disaster management cell team along with Naupada police officials and fire brigade personnel reached the spot along with three fire vehicles and one rescue vehicle."

Sawant further added, "A builder from Thane Veer Dhawal Ghag (68) was trapped on the second floor at the scene of the incident and he was safely rescued. The fire has been brought under control with the help of fire brigade personnel and disaster management cell officials and cooling work is in progress."

