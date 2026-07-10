64-Year-Old Mumbai Woman's Organ Donation Offers New Hope To 3 Patients | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: In a remarkable act of generosity, the family of an elderly woman in Mumbai decided to donate her organs after she was declared brain dead. The organ donation has kindled hope for three patients awaiting transplants and has been recorded as the 36th organ donation of the year.

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The 64-year-old woman was admitted to H. N. Reliance Hospital after her health deteriorated. Despite the doctors' best efforts, her condition did not improve, and she was eventually declared brain dead.

The hospital then appealed to the family to consider organ donation. Showing immense compassion and positivity, the family agreed to donate her organs to give a new lease of life to those in need.

Organs donated to save lives

According to information provided by the Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC), the woman donated both her kidneys, liver, and skin.

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