6-Month-Old Baby Kidnapped From Kurla Home, Rescued Within 4 Hours; Man Arrested | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Vinoba Bhave Nagar police, with assistance from Thane police, successfully solved the kidnapping case of a six-month-old baby within four hours and safely rescued the child. The police investigation revealed that the abduction was allegedly carried out due to a family dispute. The accused, identified as Aman Anand Sakat, 25, has been arrested and further investigation is underway.

According to the police, the complainant, Sonia Shyam Sundar Kamble, 20, a domestic worker and resident of Kamalabai Chawl, Masrani Lane, Halav Pool, Kurla West, was sleeping at her residence with her six-month-old son on August 2 between 5.30 am and 6 am when the accused allegedly took the child away. After searching for the baby but failing to locate him, Kamble approached the Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station and lodged a complaint.

Police registered a case against an unidentified person under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. Under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Amit Tad, multiple teams, including patrolling units, detection teams, surveillance teams and ATC personnel, were deployed to trace the child. CCTV footage from various locations was examined as part of the investigation.

Following instructions from Deputy Commissioner of Police Ganesh Shinde, separate teams from Ghatkopar, Tilak Nagar and Nehru Nagar police stations were also formed to assist in the search operation.

During the investigation, police tracked CCTV footage from Kurla Railway Station, Vidyavihar Railway Station, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and surrounding areas. The footage revealed that the accused had taken the child towards Vidyavihar Railway Station and was travelling by train towards Thane. Alerts were immediately shared with Thane Police Commissionerate and Railway Police authorities.

At around 6.30 pm, Vishnu Nagar police station in Dombivli, under Thane City Police Commissionerate, informed that the missing child had been found within their jurisdiction during the search operation. The baby was found safe and was later handed over to the family by Vinoba Bhave Nagar police.

Police said that preliminary investigation indicated that the accused allegedly kidnapped the child due to a family dispute. Further investigation into the case is in progress.

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