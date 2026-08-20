57 Tehsildars Promoted As Deputy Collectors, 25 Naib Tehsildars As Tehsildars | X - cbawankule

Mumbai: In a move aimed at strengthening and speeding up revenue administration in Maharashtra, the state government has granted ad hoc promotions to 57 Tehsildars as Deputy Collectors (Group-A) and 25 Naib Tehsildars as Tehsildars (Group-A).

The decision was taken on the directions of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and on the initiative of Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. With the promotions, a total of 82 revenue officials will benefit, helping address administrative difficulties caused by vacant posts and speeding up government work.

Promotions under select lists

As per the 2025-26 select list, 57 Tehsildars in the S-19 pay scale have been promoted to the Deputy Collector cadre carrying the S-20 pay scale. In addition, 25 Naib Tehsildars have been promoted from the S-14 pay scale to the Tehsildar cadre in the S-19 pay scale under the supplementary select list.

Postings to be issued separately

The detailed postings of the newly promoted Deputy Collectors will be issued separately under the Maharashtra Revenue Department Allocation Rules, 2021, after completion of work related to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Separate orders will also be issued for the postings of the promoted Tehsildars.

Also Watch:

Promotions subject to conditions

The promotions of the Naib Tehsildars are subject to final approval by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission. Officials promoted as Deputy Collectors will also be required to serve for at least three years in the concerned revenue division before becoming eligible for further promotion.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/