55-Year-Old Missing Train Passenger Found Dead Near Monkey Hill; Fall From Moving Train Suspected | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: The body of a 55-year-old man found near Monkey Hill Point on the Karjat–Lonavala railway section on Tuesday night has been identified as that of a man who had gone missing while travelling by train to Satara. Police suspect that he accidentally fell from a moving train.

The deceased has been identified as Chandrakant Shantaram Chavan (55), a resident of Siddhi Homes Co-operative Housing Society in Nalasopara (East), Palghar.

According to Khopoli Police, Chavan had gone missing during his train journey to Satara. His wife had earlier registered a missing person's complaint after he failed to reach his destination, said Police Inspector Sachin Hire of Khopoli Police Station.

Pune Railway Police later alerted the family after an unidentified injured man was found below the railway tracks near Monkey Hill Point on the Karjat–Lonavala railway section. The relatives rushed to the spot and identified the deceased as Chavan.

Police personnel from Khopoli Police Station, with the assistance of local residents, shifted him to the Khopoli Municipal Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead at 8.05 pm.

"Prima facie, it appears that Chavan fell from the moving train and sustained fatal head injuries. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination," Police Inspector Sachin Hire said.

An accidental death (AD) has been registered under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Further investigation is underway.

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