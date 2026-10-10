53rd State-Level Kabaddi Championship Begins In Vasai-Virar, Sparks Political Row Over ₹59 Lakh Civic Funding & Invitation Snub | Video | X - vasaivirarinfra

Vasai: Palghar district is hosting the 53rd State-Level Kabaddi Championship, which kicked off with great enthusiasm on Thursday in a grand pavilion at the MHADA ground in Bolinj, Virar West. Held from October 8 to 11, the four-day event features nearly 800 players across 50 teams representing 25 districts of Maharashtra. The championship has created a vibrant sports atmosphere in Virar, with 30 matches played on the opening day alone.

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Matches are being played on mats across six specially prepared courts.

​ The inauguration was attended by former MLA Kshitij Thakur, former Mayor Pravina Thakur, Mayor Rajiv Patil, Deputy Mayor Marshal Lopes, Standing Committee Chairman Pravin Shetty, House Leader Prafulla Sane, and Palghar District Kabaddi Association Vice President Manikrao Dutonde.

​Prominent Athletes: Notable sports personalities in attendance included Arjuna Awardee Shantaram Jadhav, Chhatrapati Awardee Nitin Madne, Pro Kabaddi player Rishank Devadiga, and prominent women players Gautami Raut, Snehal Salunkhe, and Sayali Tirpalle.

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​A major political row has erupted over the organization and the allocation of ₹59 lakh in municipal funds for the event.

​Opposition leader Manoj Patil and BJP MLA from Nalasopara, Rajan Naik, expressed strong resentment, alleging that despite the event being funded by the municipal corporation, the Kabaddi Association printed separate invitation cards and had the event inaugurated solely by leaders of the Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi (BVA).

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​The BJP aggressively protested against the administration after invitation cards were delivered to their offices post the 5:00 PM start time—specifically at 5:10 PM—questioning the timing and protocol followed by the organizers.