525 Evacuated! Chhattisgarh Rains Trigger Flooding In Maharashtra's Gadchiroli; NDRF Rescues Patients By Boat| VIDEO |

Gadchiroli: Nearly 525 people were evacuated to safer locations after heavy rainfall in neighbouring Chhattisgarh triggered flooding in Maharashtra's Bhamragad area of Gadchiroli district, officials said. With floodwaters beginning to recede on Saturday, the situation is gradually improving, though authorities have urged residents in low-lying and riverside areas to remain alert.

Visuals from the flood-hit region have surfaced online, showing several houses surrounded by muddy floodwater and damage to properties in affected areas.

#WATCH | Gadchiroli, Maharashtra: Around 525 people were evacuated to safer locations after heavy rainfall in neighbouring Chhattisgarh triggered flooding in the Bhamragad area of Gadchiroli district. The evacuation operation continued from Thursday afternoon until late at night,… pic.twitter.com/K1JpZLn3h7 — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2026

According to reports, the evacuation operation began on Thursday afternoon and continued late into the night as rising water threatened settlements in Bhamragad.

525 people shifted to safer locations

Following the flooding, the local administration launched a large-scale evacuation operation under the guidance of Gadchiroli Collector Avishyant Panda and the leadership of Tehsildar Kishor Bagde.

Officials said around 525 residents were moved from vulnerable areas to safer locations, with the administration giving priority to the safety of people trapped or threatened by rising water.

Authorities continue to monitor water levels and conditions in affected villages.

Ailing student rescued across flooded nullah

Amid the flooding, an ailing girl studying at the Binagonda Ashram School was rescued with the assistance of a disaster-response team. The student was helped across the flooded Gundenur nullah before being shifted to the Primary Health Centre at Laheri for medical treatment.

The Gadchiroli District Information Office said the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) assisted in shifting the ailing student for treatment.

2 seriously ill patients evacuated by boat

During the rescue operation, SDRF personnel helped evacuate two seriously ill patients who required urgent medical treatment. With the Bhamragad-Alapalli route closed due to flooding, the rescue team transported both patients by boat to Hemalkasa.

They were subsequently shifted by ambulance from Hemalkasa to Aheri Sub-District Hospital for further treatment.

The rescue operation was undertaken as several conventional road routes remained inaccessible because of floodwater.

Administration issues alert

Although water levels have begun to fall, authorities have cautioned that risks remain in areas close to rivers, nullahs and other low-lying locations.

Residents have been advised to strictly follow instructions issued by the district administration and avoid attempting to cross flooded roads, bridges or stretches where water continues to flow.

Officials said the situation is gradually returning to normal as floodwaters recede, while disaster-response teams and the local administration remain on alert.

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