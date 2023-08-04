508 Railway Stations, Including Parel, Kanjurmarg And Vikhroli, To Be Upgraded As Part Of Amrit Bharat Scheme

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For Redevelopment Of 508 Stations Across India | Twitter @Amarrrrz

In a significant move towards enhancing passenger amenities and upgrading the railway infrastructure, the Central Railway has decided to upgrade its 76 stations including 15 suburban stations of Mumbai division. The upgradation work is set to begin at Parel, Kanjurmarg, and Vikhroli station on August 6th. Foundation stone will be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 6th August at 11 AM via video conferencing. In first phase foundation stone of soft upgradation work will be laid by PM modi at 508 station.

The soft upgradation of these 508 railway stations across the country is part of the ambitious Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, which aims to redevelop 1309 stations. The total cost for the redevelopment of these 508 stations is estimated to be over Rs 24,470 crores. Master Plans are being meticulously prepared to transform these stations into 'City Centres', with seamless integration on both sides of the city. This approach aligns with the vision of overall urban development centered around the railway stations, as envisioned by the Prime Minister.

The stations will be redeveloped with a modern outlook, offering world-class passenger amenities. The designs of the station buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage, and architecture, adding a touch of uniqueness to each location. Moreover, the redevelopment will prioritise well-designed traffic circulation, inter-modal integration, and clear signages for the convenience of passengers.

With 508 stations spread across 27 states and union territories, this initiative will greatly enhance the public transport experience for people across the country. Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will witness the highest number of redevelopments with 55 stations each, followed by Bihar with 49, and Maharashtra with 44. The ambitious project also includes significant redevelopments in West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Odisha, Punjab, Gujarat, Telangana, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, and Karnataka, among others.