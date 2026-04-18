50-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death, Body Found Inside Parked Autorickshaw In Mumbai's Chembur | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 50-year-old man was brutally murdered in Chembur on the night of April 14, and his body was later discovered inside a parked autorickshaw. The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Surve, a resident of Ashok Nagar in Vashinaka.

Body discovered in pool of blood on rear seat of auto

According to the FIR and preliminary information, Surve was attacked by unidentified assailants who stabbed him twice in the abdomen with a sharp weapon. His body was found lying in a pool of blood on the rear seat of an autorickshaw parked along the roadside near Shakyaputra Society in Kukreja Phase II, Rahul Nagar, Chembur.

Surve, who worked as a painter in Pune, had recently returned to Mumbai after attending his son Ganesh Surve’s wedding on February 25. He had come back to Chembur again on April 9 and was staying with his family.

He left home on April 14 saying he was going to Pune for work

On April 14 at around 2:30 pm, Surve informed his wife that he was leaving for Pune for work and borrowed Rs1,000 before stepping out of the house. The following morning, at around 8:30 am, his friend Rais Shaikh arrived at Surve’s residence along with a few others and informed the family that Surve had been found dead.

Ganesh Surve, along with his wife Anjali, rushed to the spot and discovered his father’s body inside the autorickshaw. He immediately alerted the police. Officers from the RCF police station reached the scene and shifted Surve to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Based on Ganesh Surve’s complaint, a case of murder has been registered against unknown persons under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. Further investigation is underway.

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