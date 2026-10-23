50-Year-Old Man Injured After Balcony Projection, Wall Collapse At Mahalaxmi Chawl In Kalwa |

Thane: A 50-year-old man sustained injuries after a balcony projection (sajja) and a wall of a house collapsed in the Kalwa area of Thane on Friday morning.

Incident Reported At 7:40 AM

The incident was reported to the local authorities at approximately 7:40 AM on October 23, 2026. The mishap occurred at Room No. 09 in Mahalaxmi Chawl, located near Shri Saraswati High School and Junior College, adjacent to the Parsik Tunnel in Waghoba Nagar, Kalwa (East). The room is owned by Mr. Mahendra Rao and was occupied by a tenant, Mr. Ghanshyam Rao.

Upon receiving the alert, emergency response teams promptly mobilized to the scene. Present at the spot were the Assistant Commissioner of the Kalwa Ward Committee, Junior Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD - Kalwa Ward), along with personnel from the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) equipped with a pickup vehicle, Fire Brigade personnel with a rescue vehicle, and staff from both the Encroachment and PWD departments.

Rescue and Safety Measures

The victim, identified as Mr. Ghanshyam Rao (50), suffered injuries to his right hand and leg during the collapse. He was immediately shifted to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, Thane, where he is currently undergoing medical treatment.

To prevent further hazards, personnel from the Encroachment Department and the Disaster Management Cell cleared the unstable and dangerous portions of the structure. Safety caution tape (danger tape) was cordoned off around the perimeter by the RDMC as a precautionary measure to restrict public access.

Further structural assessment and necessary administrative actions are being handled by the Kalwa Ward Committee. Official complaints have been registered with the concerned departments, with instructions issued to expedite required safety and clearance operations. The officials involved have been directed to submit a comprehensive action-taken report to the Disaster Management Cell.

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