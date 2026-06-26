₹50 Knife, Alcohol & Heavy Rain: Roshan Suvarna’s family Claim He Came Home Crying, Later Confessed & Felt Guilty | Video | X / @TheRealDharm

Mumbai: Roshan Ramesh Suvarna’s family claimed that he was intoxicated during the incident, returned home crying and later confessed before leaving for Panvel.

Suvarna, an HSC dropout, lives with his parents and sister at Meghdoot Tower in Saibaba Nagar, Mira Road East. He is unmarried and undertakes barcode-related freelance work, while his father runs a Xerox shop

His brother, Prashant Suvarna, 35, said Roshan drank occasionally but was under the influence of alcohol on Tuesday. He claimed Roshan usually travelled by AC local trains but boarded a first-class fast local after failing to book a cab because of the rain.

“When he arrived home, he was crying. We thought he was intoxicated and told him to go to sleep. He slept, and the next morning, he felt guilty and shared the entire incident with us,” Prashant said.

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Prashant claimed that a friend had given Roshan the knife and it had remained in his bag. However, their father, Ramesh Suvarna, 66, told the police that Roshan bought it for `50 from a friend associated with an online retail company that resold returned household items.

The family alleged that Lohar and other passengers assaulted Roshan, injuring his left eye and causing him to lose his spectacles. “He was short-tempered, but never to this extent. We do not support what he did, but he is being portrayed as a villain on social media,” Prashant said.

Ramesh told the police that Roshan reached home around midnight, changed his clothes and left a few hours later for his maternal uncle’s home in Panvel, saying he would travel to Mangalore.

The family said Roshan’s mother later contacted him in Panvel, after which he decided to surrender. His brother and a friend maintained that he had not switched off his phone and intended to turn himself in.