4B Network ₹10 Cr Cheating Case: Rahul Yadav, Sanjay Saini Seek Anticipatory Bail

Mumai: Rahul Yadav, the founder of housing.com, and Sanjay Saini of 4B network have applied for anticipatory bail applications (ABA) in court. The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) registered a case of cheating involving Rs 10 crore against both of them last week.

The EOW lodged an FIR against Yadav and Saini based on a complaint from Interspace Communication Pvt Ltd. As part of this case, the police also conducted a raid at the 4B network office.

Intentions to pay complainant's money

Omprakash Nowal of Interspace Communication Pvt Ltd had filed a complaint with the police stating that 4B network had contracted his company for installing hoardings in Pune, which his company successfully completed. Nowal mentioned in the complaint that even after completing the work, 4B network failed to make the payment of Rs 10 crore.

An EOW official stated that Yadav and Saini have been interrogated during this period. Both of them have expressed intentions to pay the complainant's money. However, the accused have not provided any reasons for their default.

An EOW official also mentioned that the police will oppose the anticipatory bail applications of these two individuals.