'49 New MSME MoUs To Bring ₹2,320 Crore Investment To Chakan-Bhosari Belt': CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said the new MSME investments will strengthen Pune's industrial ecosystem and create fresh employment opportunities | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 26, 2026: Maharashtra is set to receive fresh industrial investment of Rs 2,320.97 crore through 49 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed with Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday. The investments are expected to strengthen the Chakan-Bhosari industrial belt and create thousands of new employment opportunities.

Speaking at an event held at Sahyadri Guest House, Fadnavis said the proposed investments would enhance production capacity and provide a fresh impetus to the industrial ecosystem in Pune, one of Maharashtra’s major growth engines.

The announcement comes amid Opposition criticism over the alleged closure and relocation of MSME units in Maharashtra. Leaders of the NCP (SP) had alleged that around 20 MSMEs had shifted out of the Chakan area of Pune due to inadequate infrastructure.

The state government has sought to counter such criticism by highlighting the fresh investments and its initiatives aimed at strengthening the MSME sector.

Powering Pune’s Industrial Growth, Strengthening Maharashtra’s MSME Backbone



The proposed ₹2320.97 crore investment through MoUs with 49 MSMEs will give a fresh momentum to the Chakan-Bhosari industrial belt, expanding production capacity and creating multiple new employment… https://t.co/NVgGPGBL5J — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 26, 2026

MSMEs Crucial To Industrial Economy

Fadnavis said MSMEs are a crucial pillar of Maharashtra’s industrial economy, particularly in Pune’s automobile and engineering ecosystem. Large industries depend extensively on local MSMEs for components, spare parts, services and other products.

He added that MSMEs are also helping reduce dependence on imported goods and contributing to the “Local to Global” journey.

The Chief Minister said the government has decided to conduct an MSME Census to accurately assess the number of MSME units in the state, their nature of business, employment generation, production capacity and specific requirements. The data will be used to formulate more effective policies and provide targeted infrastructure and other facilities.

Support For New Industrial Units

The Industries Department and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) will work towards providing land, infrastructure and other amenities to the 49 companies that have signed the MoUs.

The government expects several of these units to commence production within one to two years, leading to direct benefits through employment generation, expansion of businesses and stronger local supply chains.

Fadnavis said Maharashtra continues to maintain a leading position nationally in areas including foreign direct investment, manufacturing, industry and startups.

He assured entrepreneurs of continued government support through improved infrastructure, business-friendly policies and a conducive investment environment.

Industrial Estates To Be Modernised

He also stressed the need to modernise industrial estates developed three to four decades ago. The government plans to introduce the ‘Industrial Nagar’ concept, initially in Pune district, by providing industrial estates with a dedicated administrative framework and better infrastructure, cleanliness and maintenance.

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According to Fadnavis, transforming existing industrial estates into modern, well-equipped industrial hubs will help attract fresh investments while supporting the expansion of existing businesses and strengthening Maharashtra’s long-term industrial growth.

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