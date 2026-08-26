Maharashtra CM Fadnavis To Inaugurate MVP's New Agriculture College Building On Friday | X - CMOMaharashtra

Nashik: The new campus of the Karmayogi Dulaji Sitaram Patil College of Agriculture, run by the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (MVP), Nashik, will be inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday, August 28. The information was given by MVP Secretary Adv. Nitin Thackeray at a press conference.

The college, which was established in Nashik city in 2003, was later renamed the Karmayogi Dulaji Sitaram Patil College of Agriculture. It has now been shifted to a spacious campus at Chachadgaon in Dindori taluka, along the Nashik-Peth highway. The inauguration will include the main college building as well as separate hostels for boys and girls.

New campus inauguration

The programme will be held under the chairmanship of Nashik Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan. Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse, Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal, Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane and Dr Vilas Kharche, Vice-Chancellor of Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth, Rahuri, along with other dignitaries from the district, will attend the event.

Nashik district is one of Maharashtra’s leading regions in the production of fruits, flowers and vegetables. Considering the growing need for agricultural education in the district, MVP started its agriculture college on November 1, 2003, with affiliation and recognition from Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth, Rahuri, opening opportunities for students from across Maharashtra to pursue agricultural education.

Also Watch:

Facilities at new campus

The college was shifted from the city to Chachadgaon with the objective of providing farmers in rural areas with the benefits of agricultural education and enabling students to gain practical experience in farming.

A 109-acre agricultural area has been developed for practical training. The 14-acre campus houses the administrative building and well-equipped boys’ and girls’ hostels. The facilities include the principal’s office, administrative department, a spacious library, e-library, competitive examination forum, modern laboratories for all 10 academic departments, well-equipped lecture halls, a computer laboratory, Wi-Fi and internet facilities.

Academic achievements and research

The four-year B.Sc. Agriculture programme has an annual intake capacity of 120 students. The campus also houses a Marathi-medium agricultural school and an English-medium agricultural technical school.

After evaluating the college’s facilities and academic standards, Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth awarded it an ‘A’ grade in 2022-23. The college also received the ‘Krushibhushan-2024’ award from the Krushibhushan Maharashtra FPO Federation and was honoured as an ‘Experimental Agriculture College’ at KRUSHITHON 2024.

Under the guidance of Principal Dr Bapusaheb Bhakare, the college has 10 department heads, 28 teaching staff members and 44 non-teaching employees. The institution is focusing strongly on agricultural research and the adoption of new technologies.

Adv. Nitin Thackeray said that the college’s primary objective is to contribute to the agricultural and economic development of villages across Nashik district through education, research and services for farmers.