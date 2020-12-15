45,402 students allotted seats in third merit list of FYJC admission

Cut-offs of junior colleges continued to remain high as the third merit list for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission was declared online on Tuesday. Around 45,402 students have been allotted seats out of 1,16,080 applications against a vacancy of 1,19,171 seats in junior colleges in the third merit round in the Mumbai region.

Junior colleges stated less number of students were allotted seats both in the second and third merit round compared to the first merit round. The cut-offs stood at 94.2 per cent for Science, 94 per cent for Commerce and 90.8 per cent for Arts at VG Vaze Kelkar College, Mulund. It was 88.6 per cent for Science at St Xavier's College, Fort. And it was 92.6 per cent for Commerce, 92.4 per cent for Arts and 88.8 per cent for Science at Jai Hind College, Churchgate.

In the third merit round, out of 45,402 students, 28,839 students have been allotted seats under Commerce, 12,453 under Science, 3,908 under Arts and 202 under HSVC (Vocational) stream for FYJC. A total of 1,19,171 vacant seats were available for the third merit round in 844 junior colleges in Mumbai region, according to the state School Education Department.

Students who have been allotted seats can secure admissions online in respective junior colleges from 11.30 am on December 15 to 5 pm on December 18, 2020. Following this, the list of vacant seats for special rounds, including management, minority and in-house quota seats surrendered by junior colleges, will be displayed at 10 am on December 20. Timetable for further special rounds will be declared thereafter by the state School Education Department as the third list was the last general merit list.

Till now, over 1.16 lakh students have been admitted to FYJC against more than 3.20 lakh vacant seats in junior colleges of Mumbai region after the end of the second merit round.