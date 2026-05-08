45-Year-Old Peon Arrested For Allegedly Touching 6-Year-Old Student Inappropriately In School In Mumbai's Govandi

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Mumbai: An incident has come to light from a renowned school in Govandi, where a 45-year-old peon has been arrested for inappropriately touching a 6-year-old student.

According to a report by TV9 Marathi, the accused, identified as Rajesh Mahakal, had allegedly been misbehaving with the child for the past year. He allegedly took the child to an empty room inside the school premises and touched him inappropriately.

In Mumbai's Govandi, a 45-year-old school peon was arrested for inappropriately touching a 6-year-old student, under POCSO Act. The child confided in family after school; police registered a case and are reviewing CCTV and interrogating staff: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/kxMfruLi4f — IANS (@ians_india) May 8, 2026

The matter came to light after the child informed his family about the incident. Following this, the family immediately approached the Govandi police station and lodged a complaint against the accused.

Taking serious note of the complaint, the police registered a case against the peon and arrested him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police officials told IANS that they have launched a further investigation into the matter by reviewing CCTV and interrogating staff.

School Peon In Malad Arrested For Assaulting 4-Year-Old Student.

This comes a few months after the Malad police arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly molesting a 4-year-old student at a private school in Malad West. The incident occurred on January 12, and the police arrested the accused on February 6.

The accused, who worked as a peon at the school, was booked under the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) for allegedly inappropriately touching the child. The minor shared the ordeal with her parents, who then approached the police. After registering the case, the police subsequently arrested the man.

The court has remanded him to police custody for one day. Meanwhile, the police asked the school trustee for CCTV footage, but the trustee denied the request and had not informed the police in time. Subsequently, the police registered a case against the trustee as well.

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