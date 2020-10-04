44-year-women old strangulated by husband in Ambernath

Thane: A 44-year-old woman was strangulated by her husband after a quarrel over a family dispute in Ambernath. The accused has been arrested by the police.

The incident was reported on Friday at Rockford building, Panvelkar Green City in Ambernath (East). "Pooja Kaila Atkire, 44, was killed by her husband Kailas Handy Atkire, 45, at their home in Green City, Ambernath," said a police official from Shivaji Nagar police station in Ambernath.

The incident took place during wee hours on Friday when a small dispute between the couple over their kids turned violent. The accused alleged that his wife was not taking good care of their children, informed the police.

"A case has been registered against the accused under section 302 of Indian Penal Code at Shivaji Nagar police station in Ambernath. The accused has been arrested on the same day. Further investigation is on," said the police official.