400+ Turbhe Slum Residents Protest Closure Of Public Toilet, Demand Immediate Reopening |

Navi Mumbai: More than 400 residents of the Krishna Steel slum in Turbhe's MIDC area staged a protest on Saturday, demanding the immediate reopening of a public toilet that has remained closed.

The protest was organised in front of the locked toilet facility by local residents along with social activist Balakrishna Khopde, who said he was approached by residents after they repeatedly faced difficulties due to the closure of the toilet.

Khopde alleged that despite repeated complaints, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) had failed to restore the facility, leaving hundreds of families without access to basic sanitation.

He warned that if the toilet is not reopened within seven days, residents will escalate their protest by raising the issue at the public grievance meeting (Janata Darbar) of Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik.

Several residents, including Jahangir Shaikh, Babu Bansode, Laxmi Rathod and Vilas Bansode, participated in the demonstration along with a large number of locals.

The protesters also questioned the elected representatives of Ward No. 14, pointing out that the ward is represented by three BJP corporators and one Shiv Sena corporator. They alleged that despite having four corporators, residents continue to be deprived of basic civic amenities such as functional public toilets.

"We hope the sleeping corporators wake up and address the problems faced by residents," Khopde said while addressing the gathering.

The residents have urged the civic administration to restore the toilet facility immediately to prevent further hardship and public health concerns.

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