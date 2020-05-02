4 women and a man held for brewing illicit hooch in Panvel

Panvel: The Panvel City Police destroyed around 1675 litres of chemicals worth Rs 58,125 to be used to prepare country made liquor on Saturday morning and arrested four women and a man who were brewing the illicit hooch in a slum in Panvel.

This is the third action in a fortnight by Panvel City Police. Acting on a tip-off, police raided the spot around 5.45 am on Saturday in a slum along JNPT road in Panvel, where liquor was being made in open ground.

The arrested have been identified as Madan Govari (50), Pratima Madan Govari (45), both are residents of Uran, and Mannapa Shankar Shekhawat (30), Kavita Chavan (30) and Lalita Chavan, all three are resident of a slum where the liquor was being made.

Ajay Landge, senior police inspector of Panvel City police station said that the accused were arrested under sections 188, 269, 270, 271 and 290 of IPC 2, 3 and 4 of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and several sections of the Bombay Prohibition Act, 1949. They were released on bail.