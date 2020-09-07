4 arrested for kidnapping Mulund trader

Mumbai: The Mulund police have rescued a 35-year-old trader who was kidnapped by four men over a monetary dispute. The accused had demanded a ransom of Rs 3.60 lakh to releases the trader.

According to the police, the accused, Rohit Ghare (29), Mahesh Jondhale (31), Rohan Garade (32) and Akash Karanjawane (29), had given around Rs 5 lakh to the trader. The accused were demanding their money back, however, the trader was facing financial difficulties due to lockdown and was unable to return the money. Tired of the trader's answers, Ghare and Jondhale called the trader for meeting on Friday at Andheri. Once he arrived, they forcefully took him to Pune, police said.

The accused then demanded ransom of Rs 3.60 lakh from the trader’s family. The family registered a case of kidnapping. Police realised that the accused had left for Pune along with the victim, police team then rushed to Pune and intercepted their car near Talegaon with the help of local police and rescued the trader.