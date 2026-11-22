39,000 Families In Thane Get Mahanagar Gas Connections In 4 Years; 14 More Housing Societies To Get Relief By December 15 |

Thane: More than 39,000 families in Thane city have received Mahanagar Gas (PNG) connections over the past four years, while the way has now been cleared for extending the facility to 14 additional housing societies where connections were pending due to technical and administrative hurdles.

The pending works are expected to be completed by December 15, 2026, said MLA Sanjay Kelkar following a special meeting with Mahanagar Gas officials on Friday to review the progress of pending connections and resolve issues faced by residents.

Over the past four years, Kelkar has been coordinating with Mahanagar Gas and the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to expand the piped natural gas network across the city, aiming to provide households with a convenient and uninterrupted cooking gas supply.

However, several residential buildings are still awaiting connections, with work at around 14 locations held up due to various technical and administrative issues. Taking note of residents' concerns, Kelkar convened a meeting involving Mahanagar Gas officials, civic officials, contractors responsible for pipeline installation and representatives of the affected housing societies.

During the meeting, location-wise problems were discussed and possible solutions were explored to expedite the pending work. Special attention was also given to providing Mahanagar Gas connections to buildings in police residential colonies.

The issue of pending connections in the closely situated MHADA buildings in the Savarkarnagar area was also discussed with representatives of the residents, with plans drawn up to speed up the process.

"Over 39,000 families in Thane have benefited from Mahanagar Gas connections in the last four years. Our priority now is to ensure that the remaining housing societies do not continue to face difficulties due to pending technical or administrative clearances. We are working towards completing the pending connections by December 15," Kelkar said.

He further assured residents that the follow-up would not end with merely identifying the pending works. Regular monitoring would be undertaken to ensure that the gas facility actually reaches every concerned building.

The meeting was attended by corporator Suresh Kamble, former mayor Manohar Gadhave, Vishal Wagh, Nilesh Koli, Mahanagar Gas officials and representatives of the concerned housing societies.

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