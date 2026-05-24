38-Year-Old Scooter Rider Killed In Hit-And-Run On Sion-Panvel Highway Near CBD Belapur | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A 38-year-old scooter rider was killed in a hit-and-run accident on the Panvel-Sion road near CBD Belapur on Saturday evening after an unidentified speeding vehicle allegedly rammed his scooter from behind and fled the spot without helping the injured victim.

According to the complaint registered at CBD Police Station, the deceased has been identified as Shailendra Paramhans Singh, a resident of Sector 1, Vashi. Police said the accident occurred around 4 pm near CBD Khindi ahead of Uran Phata bridge on the Panvel-bound carriageway of the Sion-Panvel highway.

Singh was riding his Activa scooter (MH-43-CL-3277) when an unidentified vehicle allegedly being driven rashly and at high speed hit the scooter from behind. He sustained severe injuries and later died during treatment. The scooter was also damaged in the impact.

The accused driver allegedly escaped from the spot without stopping the vehicle or providing assistance to the injured rider.

Senior Police Inspector Arun Pawar said police have registered a case against the unidentified driver under Sections 106(1), 281 and 324(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. “The accused vehicle and driver are yet to be identified. Teams are examining CCTV footage and other technical evidence to trace the vehicle involved in the accident,” Pawar said.

The complaint in the case was filed by Dhanji Gokar Mutak (36), a businessman from Airoli. Sub-Inspector Arun Bhilare is conducting further investigation.

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