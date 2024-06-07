'Lifeline' Turns Fatal: 37-Year-Old Dombivli Man Dies After Falling Off Packed Local

Packed locals at peak hours results in loss of lives in Mumbai and Thane |

Thane: A 37-year-old man died after falling off an overcrowded train between Dombivli and Diva on Thursday morning. The deceased Kewur Sawala, 37, a salesman in a Mumbai-based company, was on his way to his office in Dadar when the incident occurred.

Sawara, a resident of Navnit Nagar, Deselepada in Dombivli, boarded a Mumbai-bound fast local around 9.25am, along with his friend Baban Shilkar but stood at the door since the train was overcrowded. As the train picked up speed after Dombivli station, Sawara lost his balance, fell on the tracks, and died on the spot. Shilkar rushed to the Diva railway station and alerted the police. However, the railway authorities informed him that no ambulance was available at that time. Subsequently, Shilkar managed to arrange a tempo to take Sawara to Jivdani Hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival, said a police official.

Senior police inspector of Thane GRP, Archana Dusane, said, “Shilkar called a helpline for an incident. The station manager did not arrange an ambulance due to the non-availability of an ambulance. Thus, Shilkar, along with others, arranged a tempo and immediately rushed to the hospital. He succumbed to his multiple bodily injuries.”