3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Palghar, Second Tremor In Three Days; No Damage Reported | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: A mild earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale struck Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday afternoon, marking the second seismic event in the region within the past three days. Authorities confirmed that there were no reports of casualties or damage to property.

Disaster Teams Monitor Situation

According to Vivekanand Kadam, District Disaster Management Officer, the tremor occurred at 1:09 pm, with its epicentre located near Patilpada village. Officials from the Disaster Management Cell and the Revenue Department immediately began monitoring the situation.There are no reports of any damage or casualties from the affected area.

The latest tremor comes even as Palghar district continues to recover from days of heavy rainfall and flooding. Since the past week, several parts of the district have witnessed intense rainfall, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas and disrupting normal life. While rainfall has eased in recent days, floodwaters continue to affect several villages.

Second Tremor Recorded In Three Days

Today's earthquake follows another tremor recorded on July 25, when a 3.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Kasa-Dhundalwadi (Ganjad) area in Dahanu taluka at around 10:58 am. The tremor was felt by residents in Kasa, Dhundalwadi and surrounding villages, although no damage or injuries were reported.

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The Kasa-Dhundalwadi belt in Dahanu and neighbouring Talasari taluka has long been recognised as a seismically sensitive zone. Over the past several years, the region has experienced frequent low-intensity earthquakes, with residents periodically feeling mild tremors. Although seismic activity had remained relatively subdued for some time, the two tremors recorded within three days have once again raised concerns among local residents.

Officials, however, have emphasised that the recent earthquakes were of low intensity and have not caused any structural damage. The district administration has advised citizens to remain calm while continuing to monitor the situation closely. Disaster management teams and local authorities remain on alert, and the administration has assured residents that any further developments will be promptly communicated.

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