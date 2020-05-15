35 booked for religious gathering in Dongri

The Dongri police has booked 35-40 people for violating the lockdown norms amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The offence was registered after people were found to have assembled for a religious gathering on Wednesday.

According to the police, the people had gathered on the third floor of a building at Shayada Road in Dongri. Since the city police has issued prohibitory orders and banned assembly of more than four people, the people were booked under the relevant sections of IPC and the Disaster Management Act.