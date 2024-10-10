314 Housing Projects In Maharashtra Under Insolvency Proceedings: MahaRERA

Representational Image |

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has informed that a total of 314 projects registered with the Authority are undergoing proceedings at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) under the insolvency and bankruptcy code. The real estate regulator has published the list on its website to prevent homebuyers from getting deceived.

The insolvency and bankruptcy proceedings have been initiated by various banks, financial institutions, and other entities extending line of credit to the real estate sector.

Among these 314 projects, significant investment has been made. Of them, 56 are ongoing projects with an average registration of apartments at over 34%. Likewise, among the balance 194 projects that are lapsed, the average registration done is over 61%. The balance 64 projects have been completed, with a registration rate of 84% for the apartments.

MahaRERA has initiated several measures to keep a check of all real estate projects. Not only the information shared by the developers is verified, but also keeps itself abreast with project’s status through other sources. The list of projects facing proceedings in NCLT has been compiled based on information obtained from various sources and verified through the relevant authorities' as well.

Statement Of MahaRERA Chairman Manoj Saunik

Stating that the Authority is consistently working to ensure that homebuyers' investments remain safe and protected, MahaRERA Chairman Manoj Saunik said, "The MahaRERA has compiled this crucial information of the projects undergoing insolvency and bankruptcy proceedings from various sources and has also verified the same from NCLT’s website. A comprehensive and compiled list has been made public for the larger interest of the homebuyers. The list of 314 projects undergoing insolvency and bankruptcy is part of the efforts to alert the homebuyers and prevent them from getting deceived. In April 2023, MahaRERA had brought out a district wise list of 308 such projects, which proved to be helpful to several homebuyers. MahaRERA appeals to everyone to check this list prior to deciding on purchasing a property."

About The Projects

Of the 88 projects in Suburban Mumbai, 51 are 70% invested. Similarly, in Pune, of the 50 projects, 75% of 45 projects are already booked. In Thane, 52 out of 106 projects have investments of 50%. In Palghar, 16 out of 18 projects are 74% booked.

In Solapur, all the 5 projects have 87% investment. In Nagpur, both the projects have 60% investment and the sole lapsed project in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is 55% invested.

Additionally, out of the 9 lapsed projects in Mumbai City, 2 of them already have an investment of 68%. In Nashik, there is 34% investment in all the 3 lapsed projects. Whereas, in Raigad, of the 15 lapsed projects, 13 are 32% invested.

Read Also Toyota India to Build Fourth Vehicle Plant in Maharashtra Following MoU with State Government

Of the 56 ongoing projects, 21 are from Mumbai suburbs (with 38% investment), 20 in Thane (28% investment), 6 in Mumbai City (31% investment), 5 in Pune (41% investment), 2 in Palghar (65% investment), 2 in Raigad (9% investment) and 1 in Ratnagiri (nil investment).

Among the 64 completed projects, 35 are in Thane and 18 in the Mumbai suburbs. Additionally, there are 9 projects in the Haveli area and 2 in Pune. The total percentage of registration done is 91% for housing projects in Thane, 87% of the apartments in Mumbai suburbs are registered, and 96% in case of projects in Pune. On an average, 84% of the apartments in all the completed projects have been registered.

It is unclear if these 314 projects undergoing insolvency and bankruptcy proceedings, are still accepting new customers. Hence, to ensure transparency and prevent homebuyers from getting deceived, MahaRERA has compiled the list and published it on its portal, as it is of the view that it will help in alerting and guiding people. MahaRERA has appealed to the homebuyers to go through the list prior to purchasing a home.