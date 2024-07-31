Toyota India to Build Fourth Vehicle Plant in Maharashtra Following MoU with State Government

Toyota MoU Event |

In a significant development for Maharashtra, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government to explore establishing a new Greenfield manufacturing plant in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. This move marks Toyota’s expansion plans beyond its current operations, which include two advanced manufacturing facilities in Bidadi, Karnataka. The new plant is expected to enhance TKM’s contribution to India’s automotive industry and strengthen its global presence.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor formalized its plans for a new manufacturing plant in Maharashtra by signing MoU with the state government. The MoU was exchanged between Dr Harshdeep Kamble, Principal Secretary (Industries), and Sudeep Santram Dalvi, Director & Chief Communications Officer at Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

The ceremony is attended by key guests including Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister, Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, also saw representation from TKM’s senior leadership, including Masakazu Yoshimura, MD and CEO, and Vice Chairperson Manasi Tata.

At the MoU signing event, Mr. Masakazu Yoshimura, MD and CEO of Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Regional CEO at Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC), remarked, “Toyota Motor Corporation sees India as a key player in becoming a global manufacturing hub for cleaner and greener mobility solutions. This vision was reinforced by the recent regional restructuring, which has elevated India to a central role within the newly formed ‘India, Middle East, East Asia & Oceania Region.’ Today’s MoU signing is a significant milestone as we enter the next phase of growth in India, allowing us to enhance lives with high-quality mobility solutions both locally and globally.”

Currently, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) operates a strong manufacturing presence in India with two state-of-the-art plants in Bidadi. These facilities have a combined annual production capacity of 342,000 vehicles and employ over 6,000 people. Both plants are guided by Toyota’s Environmental Challenge (TEC) 2050, which underscores the company’s dedication to sustainability and achieving carbon neutrality. Additionally, TKM’s plants support a network of over 200 suppliers committed to delivering high-quality components, all contributing to the company’s mission of creating “Mass Happiness for All” through superior automotive solutions.