3,088 new COVID-19 cases in Pune district, 94 patients die

Pune district of Maharashtra reported 3,088 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking its overall count to 9,95,524, a health official said on Sunday.

The death toll in the district reached 1,689 as 94 succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.

"Of the total number of new cases, 709 were reported from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, where the caseload has grown to 4,65,625," he added.

A total of 2,324 patients were discharged from hospitals on Sunday.

Pimpri Chinchwad, an industrial township near Pune city, recorded 655 new cases, which took its infection count to 2,46,609.

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 26,672 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of active cases to 3,48,395. Besides, 594 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 88,620.

29,177 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 51,40,272. The recovery rate in the state rose to 92.12%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.59%.

Currently, 26,96,306 people are in home quarantine and 21,771 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 3678 new cases on Sunday.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 3037 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 6613 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 4894 new cases, Aurangabad circle 1290, Latur circle 1923, Akola circle 3262, and Nagpur circle recorded 1975 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.