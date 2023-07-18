30-Year-Old Drowns In Bhayandar Pond Minutes After Petty Argument

Representational image | Pexels

A 30-year-old man died after drowning in a pond in Bhayandar at around 8:30pm on Monday. According to fire brigade personnel, the deceased has been identified as Amit Ashutosh Das, 30, a resident of Fatak Road in Bhayandar West and the incident took place at Mandli Talao located in the premises of the community hall building.

Das entered pond, despite being stopped by friends

Despite being stopped by his friends, Das entered the pond for a swim. However, when he did not come out after more than an hour, his friends informed the fire brigade who rushed to the spot and retrieved his body. It came to light that minutes before Das entered the pond he had picked up a quarrel with some unidentified boys over the issue of throwing food as feed to fishes into the pond. The body has been sent for a post mortem to the nearby Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Civil Hospital.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)