3 Minor Girls Traced To Karjat Within 6 Hours By Cuffe Parade Police | File Pic

Mumbai: The Cuffe Parade Police successfully traced three minor girls who had gone missing from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Nagar in Cuffe Parade and reunited them with their parents within six hours. The case was registered at Cuffe Parade Police Station under FIR No. 196/2026, under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the police, the incident took place between 6.30 am and 6.30 pm on August 25, 2026. The FIR was registered at around 6.45 pm the same day.

According to the complaint, the 15-year-old girl was at home with her family during the night. Her mother left for work at around 7 am and initially assumed that the girl was still at home or had gone to the washroom. Around noon, the complainant realised that her daughter had not returned from school. She initially assumed that the girl had been delayed on her way home.

However, at around 4 pm, the girl's class teacher contacted the family and informed them that the girl, along with two of her friends, had not been attending school for several days and had also remained absent that day.

Suspecting that the girl had been taken away by someone by inducing or enticing her, the mother approached the Cuffe Parade Police, following which a case was registered against an unidentified person.

A team led by Police Sub-Inspector Prashant Nerkar from the Crime Detection Team immediately began investigating the case. Based on the information provided by the complainant and technical analysis, the police managed to identify the location of the missing girl as Karjat in Raigad district.

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After obtaining permission from senior officers, the Crime Detection Team split into two teams and proceeded to the identified locations.

The police eventually found the 15-year-old girl along with her two friends at a resort in Karjat. All three girls were brought to the police station and questioned appropriately before being handed over safely to their parents. The operation was conducted by PSI Prashant Nerkar, Police Head Constables Patil and Fad, and Police Constables Khamkar, Patharut and Jadhav, with technical assistance from Police Constable Bandgar.

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