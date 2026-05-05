3 Killed In Head-On Collision Between ST Bus & SUV On Murbad–Malshej Ghat Highway; Disturbing Video Shows Mangled Car After Severe Impact |

Thane: In a tragic road accident on the Murbad–Malshej Ghat highway, three people were killed and five others, including a child, were seriously injured after a head-on collision between a state transport bus and an SUV near the Vashakhare bend on Tuesday.

Videos of the crash site have surfaced on the internet, showing disturbing scenes of the mangled SUV and dead bodies lying on the road after the horrifying crash.

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred on the Kalyan–Ahilyanagar route when an ST bus travelling towards Ahilyanagar from Kalyan collided with an oncoming Scorpio SUV at a sharp turn. The impact of the crash was severe, leaving the front portions of both vehicles completely mangled.

3 Killed, 5 Left Injured After Deadly Crash

Two occupants of the SUV, a man and a woman, died on the spot, while another injured victim succumbed during treatment, taking the death toll to three. Five others, including a minor, sustained injuries, with at least two reported to be in critical condition, as reported by Marathi news portal, SaamTV.

Local residents rushed to the scene immediately after the crash and assisted in rescue efforts, helping pull the injured out of the wreckage. The victims were quickly shifted to the rural hospital in Tokawade, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Police from the Tokawade highway unit arrived at the spot soon after being alerted and initiated emergency response measures. The damaged vehicles were cleared from the road and traffic movement, which had been disrupted for some time, was restored.

Initial reports suggest that the accident may have been caused due to a risky overtaking attempt at the bend, a known accident-prone stretch in the Malshej Ghat region. Authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the collision.

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