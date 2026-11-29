3-Foot-Long Cobra Caught Near Mumbai Airport As Man Uses Container To Prevent Snakebite; Video | tv9marathilive's Instagram

A 3-foot-long cobra was caught near Mumbai Airport, with a video capturing the incident showing a man carefully handling the snake and preventing it from harming people in the vicinity.

In the video, the man is seen using a container to restrain the cobra. He places the container over the snake's body to keep it under control and prevent it from moving towards people.

At one point, the cobra attempts to bite the container near the spot where the man's hand is positioned. However, the bite does not reach him as the container acts as a protective barrier. The man remains unharmed during the incident.

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