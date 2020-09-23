3 cases of smuggling reported at Mumbai airport

Mumbai: Smuggling activities at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) seems to have picked up as the airport customs detected three cases since last Friday.

In the latest case on Tuesday, the Mumbai Airport customs seized 1127 grams of wet gold dust, worth ₹44.29 lakh, concealed inside the body cavity of three intercepted Indian passengers who arrived from Dubai, the customs stated. The gold dust is difficult to trace in hand-held detectors and scanners and hence smugglers are trying to sneak in the precious metal in dust form.

On Sunday, one Indian passenger was intercepted at departure airport who attempted to travel to Dubai. He was found in possession of undeclared $30000 equivalent to ₹21, 87,000 which were concealed in black pouches in a hand bag. The passenger was placed under arrest.

The recovered foreign currency was seized under the reasonable belief that the same was attempted to be smuggled out of India and hence liable for confiscation under the provisions of the Customs Act and Foreign Exchange Management Act.

Similarly on last Friday, one Indian passenger who arrived from Dubai was intercepted which resulted in recovery of wet gold dust, which was concealed in body cavity, weighing 676 grams and valued at Rs.27.06 lakh. The passenger was placed under arrest.