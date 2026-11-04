3 Arrested In ₹58.72 Lakh Share Trading Investment Fraud, 73 Linked Cases Uncovered Across India | X - PoliceMahanagar

Mumbai: The South Cyber police of the Mumbai Crime Branch have arrested three persons from Nagpur in connection with a share trading investment fraud case involving Rs 58.72 lakh. Investigations have revealed their alleged involvement in six cases registered in Mumbai and a total of 73 cybercrime cases across the country.

The arrested accused have been identified as Aniruddha Satish Uke, 34, a resident of Wathoda Road, Nagpur; Amit Diliprao Kale, 25, and Ritik Shailesh Dhargave, 30, both residents of Jaripatka, Nagpur.

शेयर ट्रेडिंग धोखाधड़ी मे नागपुर से 3 आरोपी गिरफ्तार; 73 साइबर अपराधों मे संलिप्तता उजागर | #Police_Mahanagar मुंबई : दक्षिण विभाग साइबर पुलिस, क्राइम ब्रांच ने शेयर ट्रेडिंग में अधिक मुनाफे का लालच देकर 58.72 लाख रुपये की धोखाधड़ी करने वाले गिरोह के 3 आरोपियों को नागपुर से गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपियों का मुंबई के 6 और कुल 73 साइबर अपराधों में संबंध सामने आया है।मिरा आयर और उसके साथियों ने 10 जून से 8 सितंबर 2026 के बीच शिकायतकर्ता को शेयर ट्रेडिंग में अधिक मुनाफे का लालच देकर विभिन्न बैंक खातों में 58,72,410 रुपये जमा करवाए। इस मामले में दक्षिण साइबर पुलिस स्टेशन में अपराध क्रमांक 79/2026 दर्ज किया गया।जांच में 24.75 लाख रुपये नागपुर की ग्रेन गार्डन डिलाइट्स प्रा. लि. कंपनी के खाते में जमा होने का पता चला। तकनीकी जांच और राष्ट्रीय साइबर अपराध पोर्टल की जानकारी के आधार पर 2 नवंबर को मुख्य सूत्रधार सहित तीन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया।गिरफ्तार आरोपी :1. अमित दिलीपराव काले (34), वाटोडा, नागपुर2. रितीक शैलेश धारगावे (25), जरीपटका, नागपुर3. अनिरुद्ध सतीश उके (30), सरस्वती नगर, जरीपटका, नागपुरआरोपियों ने फर्जी किरायानामा बनाकर कंपनी स्थापित की थी। पुलिस ने 11 बैंक खातों की चेकबुक और पासबुक, 25 सिम कार्ड, 11 फर्जी कंपनियों की रबर स्टैंप, 3 स्टैंप पैड, एटीएम कार्ड, क्यूआर कोड, कंपनी के दस्तावेज और पैन कार्ड जब्त किए हैं।पुलिस आयुक्त देवेन भारती, संयुक्त पुलिस आयुक्त (अपराध) अनिल कुंभारे, अपर पुलिस आयुक्त (अपराध) कृष्णकांत उपाध्याय, पुलिस उपायुक्त (साइबर) बजरंग बनसोडे और सहायक पुलिस आयुक्त सायरस ईरानी के मार्गदर्शन में वरिष्ठ पुलिस निरीक्षक नंदकुमार गोपाले, पुलिस निरीक्षक बागवान, सहायक पुलिस निरीक्षक रामदास गोपाल, पुलिसकर्मी गोरख पारेकर और मंगेश गायकवाड की टीम ने यह कार्रवाई की।पुलिस की नागरिकों से अपील है कि अनजान व्हाट्सऐप नंबरों से मिलने वाले निवेश के लालच में न आएं। धोखाधड़ी होने पर तुरंत 1930 हेल्पलाइन पर संपर्क करें।#MumbaiPolice #CyberCrime #ShareTradingFraud #Nagpur — Police Mahanagar (@PoliceMahanagar) November 4, 2026

Bank Documents And SIM Cards Seized

During the operation, the Crime Branch seized cheque books and passbooks linked to 11 different bank accounts, 25 SIM cards of various companies, rubber stamps of 11 fictitious companies, three stamp pads, debit/ATM cards, QR codes, documents of shell companies and PAN cards.

Victim Lured With High Returns

According to the police, between June 10 and September 8, a woman identified as Meera Iyer, along with her associates, allegedly lured the complainant into investing in share trading by promising high returns. The complainant was persuaded to transfer a total of Rs 58.72 lakh into various bank accounts, resulting in financial loss.

A case was registered at the South Cyber police station on September 9 under Sections 318(4), 319(2), 338, 340 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.

Money Trail Leads To Nagpur

During the investigation, police found that Rs 24.75 lakh of the defrauded amount had been transferred to a current account held in the name of Grain Garden Delights Pvt. Ltd. at the Central Bank of India, Jaripatka branch, Nagpur.

Based on technical analysis and information available on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, the Crime Branch traced the bank account holders and their associates to Nagpur. On November 2, the police arrested all three accused, including the alleged mastermind.

Shell Company And Fraudulent Transactions

Investigations revealed that Uke and the alleged mastermind, Amit Kale, had conspired to establish Grain Garden Delights Pvt. Ltd. in the name of their associate Ritik Dhargave. The accused allegedly used a fabricated rent agreement to register the company.

Police further found that Kale had logged into his own mobile phone using a mobile number registered in Dhargave's name. He allegedly used this number to facilitate fraudulent transactions and shared it with other associates to route the cheated money through online banking channels.

The investigation has also uncovered the alleged involvement of the accused in six cases in Mumbai and 73 cybercrime cases registered across India.

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Police Advisory

The Mumbai police have urged citizens not to trust unknown individuals who approach them through WhatsApp and promise high returns through share market investments. Citizens have been advised not to transfer money into unknown bank accounts or invest based on unsolicited online offers. In case of cyber financial fraud, victims should immediately contact the national cybercrime helpline 1930.

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