27.38 lakh farmers covered under debt waiver scheme

Despite the lockdown, nearly 27.38 lakh of the total 32.90 lakh farmers benefited under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s much ambitious Mahatma Jotirao Phule Debt Waiver Scheme. Of the total Rs 21,467 crore, the state government has deposited Rs 17,646 crore into the loan account of eligible farmers on the list.

Minister of Cooperation Balasaheb Patil told the Free Press Journal, “The state government had announced the debt waiver scheme in December last year. The government had planned to complete the scheme by May end. However, because of the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown, it was not possible. Despite financial constraints, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar approved Rs 8,100 crore so that 11 lakh farmers can benefit.” He informed that, so far, Rs 5,653 crore was deposited into the loan accounts of 5.48 lakh farmers eligible under the scheme, while the balance R 2,447 crore will be deposited by July end.

Patil said almost 83 per cent of the total eligible account holders have benefited under the scheme. These farmers were entitled for fresh loan in the kharif season.

Thackeray, who reviewed the implementation of the debt waiver scheme, has directed the cooperation department and the district administration to pay adequate attention so that the remaining farmers can benefit at the earliest.

A Cooperation Department officer said, of the Rs 17,646 crore, Rs 11,993 crore was given to 19 lakh account holders in 2019-20. During the current fiscal, so far, Rs 5,653 crore was deposited in the accounts of 5.48 lakh farmers.

The remaining 5.52 lakh account holders are expected to benefit under the scheme after completion of their certification and the amount will be credited to their loan account. “The implementation of the debt waiver scheme was impacted due to the Election Code of Conduct after the announcement of elections in some districts in March and also because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the implementation has gathered momentum,” he noted.