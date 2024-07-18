₹263 Crore TDS Scam: ED Tracing Ex-IT Officer’s Wife, His Lavish Lifestyle

Enforcement Directorate (ED) | File Image

In the TDS refund scam that generated Rs263.95 crore between November 2019 and November 2020, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is tracing the identity of former IT officer Tanaji Mandal Adhikari’s wife who was allegedly the ultimate beneficiary of the fraud.

The ED had claimed that during interrogation Adhikari claimed that he is married to Deepika Sharma, but her details are still not known to the agency. In its supplementary complaint filed recently in the case, the ED said that “he did not provide current contact and residential details of Sharma”, who he was in contact with during the period of offence and allegedly parked proceeds of crime with her. The ED has sought the help from Google for recovery of content in their email accounts.

Adhikari had joined the Income-Tax department as tax assistant and was promoted to become an inspector before he was booked by the CBI for corruption charges. As per the CBI’s case, Adhikari had access to the computer systems and security information (RSA cryptography algorithm tokens and login credentials) of his supervisory authorities. He allegedly orchestrated the fraud in connivance with others to fraudulently generate TDS refunds exceeding Rs263 crore. He transferred the amount into the bank account of SB Enterprises – a proprietary concern of Bhushan Patil, one of his aides.

The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) probe into the case revealed that the proceeds of crime were transferred to the bank accounts of Patil, Rajesh Shantaram Shetty, Sarika Shetty, M/s Hotel Velvet Treat Garden Restaurant and Bar, M/s Raj Viraj Global Corporation and other related persons and entities.

The ED further claimed that it has so far managed to trace proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs168.38 crore. The agency has claimed that from November 2019 to March 2021, Adhikari was using the money to lead a lavish lifestyle and to acquire assets at various places in India.

When the fraud was exposed in 2021, the accused changed their modus so that the remaining proceeds of crime could not be traced. The ED claimed that the proceeds were converted into cash, which was later transferred to Dubai through hawala channel and parked with one Sheikh Mohammad Ibrahim Abdulaziz Al-mulla in Dubai.

The ED claimed that Adhikari and accused Rajesh Batreja, with the help of accomplices in Dubai, incorporated three firms there from August 2021 to November 2021 and started a trading business.

Later, as per the ED, Adhikari thought that Dubai was losing its status as a tax haven and began considering an alternative, thereby diverting money back to India, the United Kingdom, Poland and Taiwan in the guise of legitimate trading activities.