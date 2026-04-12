 26-Year-Old Woman Found Hanging In Thane Hotel; Probe Underway
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26-Year-Old Woman Found Hanging In Thane Hotel; Probe Underway

A 26-year-old woman was found hanging in a hotel room in Ambernath, Thane district, on Friday night. Hotel staff alerted police, who reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. An accidental death case has been registered, and police are investigating from all angles to determine whether it was suicide or foul play.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, April 12, 2026, 11:52 AM IST
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26-Year-Old Woman Found Hanging In Thane Hotel; Probe Underway | Representational Image

Thane: A 26-year-old woman has been found hanging at a hotel in Maharashtra's Thane district, prompting police to launch a probe into her death from various angles, officials said on Sunday.

The woman had come to the hotel located in the Ambernath area and was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a room there on Friday night, they said.

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After being alerted by the hotel staff, police rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for a post-mortem, an official from Ambernath police station said.

The police have as of now registered a case of accidental death and are conducting a probe to ascertain whether it was a suicide or somebody killed her, he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

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